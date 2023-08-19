A wet weekend forecast for much of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A busy weather weekend is ahead as monsoon continues to be active and will be given a boost thanks to remnant moisture from Hurricane Hilary.

Flood Watches have been posted for the weekend for much of southwest and western Arizona because of the heavy rain and flooding potential.

The Flood Watches do not include the Tucson metro area, but a few strong thunderstorms will be possible.

Temperatures will stay a little cooler through the weekend with highs in the 90s and this trend will continue into next week.

Cochise County Forecast

