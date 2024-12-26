A weekend warming trend returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for another warm December weekend as high pressure returns to the desert.

High temperatures will gradually climb through the 70s for Friday and Saturday before reaching 80° on Sunday.

Overnight lows will still be chilly and drop into the lower 40s to finish the week, but climb into the mid-40s through the weekend.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine over the next couple of days, but no rain or snow is in sight.

Another round of cooler air arrives as we start the new year with highs falling back into the lower 70s to begin 2025.

Make some outdoor plans for the weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

