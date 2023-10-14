Watch Now
A weekend warming trend arrives

Staying dry through the weekend
Posted at 7:37 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 22:37:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Much warmer air will return to southern Arizona over the weekend.

Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 90s to finish the weekend and head into next week.

Warmer than average conditions will stay with us through the middle of the week, but slightly cooler temperatures will return for the end of next week.

Dry conditions will continue as high pressure settles over the area.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

