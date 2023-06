TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have typical June weather right now after seeing a slight cool down over the past week. Now, we'll see a warm up with Monday temperatures clocking in at 101°.

A weak weather system is going to make its way into the region early next week, leading to a slight cool down with breezy winds. Isolated showers will be possible near the border and far eastern mountains.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS