Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A warming trend returns to southern Arizona

A warming trend returns to southern Arizona
Posted at 6:58 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 20:58:03-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our latest blast of cold air won't stick around long as high pressure builds over Arizona and brings a big warming trend back to the desert.

After a couple of more cold mornings to finish the week, we will be rewarded with some much warmer weather for the weekend and into next week.

Highs will climb into the mid-70s by Sunday and even into the lower 80s by the middle of next week.

Other than some high clouds on Sunday and Monday, we'll see a pretty quiet weather pattern for the next several days.

Now would be a good time to make some outdoor plans for the weekend and into next week!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018