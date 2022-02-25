A warming trend returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our latest blast of cold air won't stick around long as high pressure builds over Arizona and brings a big warming trend back to the desert.

After a couple of more cold mornings to finish the week, we will be rewarded with some much warmer weather for the weekend and into next week.

Highs will climb into the mid-70s by Sunday and even into the lower 80s by the middle of next week.

Other than some high clouds on Sunday and Monday, we'll see a pretty quiet weather pattern for the next several days.

Now would be a good time to make some outdoor plans for the weekend and into next week!

Cuyler Diggs

