Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A warming trend for the first weekend of spring

Our warming trend will carry us through the weekend and will have us feeling a little hint of summer-like heat early in the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, dry weather will be the rule for the next several days and the first 90° heat of the year is just around the corner.

Highs will climb into the mid-80s through the weekend and overnight lows will return to the lower 50s.

By Monday, Tucson will likely see its first official 90° day of the year which will be followed by possible record heat for Tuesday.

Tuesday's record high is 94° and we are forecasting a high of 95° which would break the record for the date.

Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive Wednesday and we'll be back in the lower 80s by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend and don't forget the sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat and some extra drinking water!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network