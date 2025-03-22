A warming trend for the first weekend of spring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, dry weather will be the rule for the next several days and the first 90° heat of the year is just around the corner.

Highs will climb into the mid-80s through the weekend and overnight lows will return to the lower 50s.

By Monday, Tucson will likely see its first official 90° day of the year which will be followed by possible record heat for Tuesday.

Tuesday's record high is 94° and we are forecasting a high of 95° which would break the record for the date.

Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive Wednesday and we'll be back in the lower 80s by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend and don't forget the sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat and some extra drinking water!

Cuyler Diggs

