A warming trend arrives going into Mother's Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Summer-like heat is on the way for the weekend along with more high wildfire risk.

High temperatures will climb into the 90s to end the week and, by Mother's Day, we'll see the high temperature climb all the way up to 100°.

Even overnight lows will feel much warmer with early morning temperatures only dropping to 70°.

Gusty wind arrives Friday night and will continue through Saturday with more gusty wind arriving early next week.

High wildfire danger will be a concern through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

