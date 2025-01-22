Watch Now
A warmer weather pattern arrives for the end of the week

A warming trend will return for the end of the week as we wait for another cold front to arrive late in the weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our cold nights continue, but we're looking at a warming trend as we go into the end of the week.

This warming trend will have our high temperatures in the lower 70s to finish the week along with over night lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Gusty wind arrives Saturday as our next cold front prepares to sweep across southern Arizona Sunday afternoon.

This front will bring a slight chance of showers and some light snow down to 5,500' from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

As with our previous storms, moisture will be limited and not much significant accumulation is expected.

We'll keep our fingers crossed to hopefully get some rain and snow this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

