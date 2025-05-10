A warm, windy start to Mother's Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will greet the weekend with gusty wind and warm temperatures along with some high wildfire danger.

Saturday morning will bring an east wind of 25 to 35 mph before tapering off in the afternoon and evening.

Combined with temperatures in the upper 90s and low humidity, wildfire risk will be quite high throughout southern Arizona.

Mother's Day will bring a high of 100° which will be followed by more wind and cooler temperatures as we go into next week.

Happy Mother's Day and have a great weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

