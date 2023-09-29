Watch Now
A warm, windy finish to the week

Critical wildfire danger returns to southern Arizona
Posted at 6:56 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 21:56:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pacific Northwest low pressure system will drop south and bring lots of wind to southern Arizona.

The highest wind speeds will occur over the weekend when some wind gusts could reach 45 mph.

Combined with low humidity, blowing dust and critical wildfire conditions will be a concern.

A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued for much of southern Arizona for most of Saturday.

Make your outdoor weekend plans to account for some strong wind!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

