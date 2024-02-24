A warm weekend will lead to cooler weather next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will bring some high clouds and warm temperatures to southern Arizona over the weekend.

In Tucson, we could see our first 85° day of the year if we get enough sunshine on Sunday.

Another storm system is on the way and will bring gusty wind, cooler air and some showers as we go from Monday into Tuesday.

Most rain accumulation will be less than 0.25" and the best chance of rain will occur Tuesday.

For now, enjoy the spring-like weather over the weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

