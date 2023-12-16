Watch Now
A warm weekend followed by a chance of rain

A chance of rain returns next week
Posted at 6:39 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 20:39:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warm December weekend will soon be followed by some unsettled weather that could bring some much need rain back to Southern Arizona.

This weekend, high temperatures will approach 80° in the lower elevations as high pressure builds and pushes highs towards record levels.

A big area of low pressure will settle to the west of California as go through the middle and end of next week.

This system will send several small disturbances across southern Arizona which will bring a chance of showers from Wednesday through the end of the week.

We're not expecting much rain, but any rain would be a good thing considering how dry it has been.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

