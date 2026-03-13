A warm weekend, and a hot week ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with highs similar to yesterday, running 10-15° above average through the weekend.

A passing trough to our north will bring breezy winds Saturday and Sunday, with up to 1-2° of cooling. (still well above average).

More significant heat (20 to 25+ degrees above normal) is expected the second half of next week as high pressure across the Desert Southwest is forecast to strengthen.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Friday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

