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A warm weekend, and a hot week ahead

Highs temps will continue to run 10-15° above normal through the weekend, then 20-25° by the end of next week
Highs will run 10-15 degrees above normal through the weekend
A warm weekend, then hot next week
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with highs similar to yesterday, running 10-15° above average through the weekend.

A passing trough to our north will bring breezy winds Saturday and Sunday, with up to 1-2° of cooling. (still well above average).

More significant heat (20 to 25+ degrees above normal) is expected the second half of next week as high pressure across the Desert Southwest is forecast to strengthen.

Meteorologist April Madison

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