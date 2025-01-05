A warm weekend ahead of cold temperatures next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been a breezy Saturday with above average temperatures as a dry weather disturbance moved through the area. The rest of the weekend is staying in the 60s for Tucson and Sierra Vista will be in the 60s.

By the middle of next week, cold weather is settling in with chances for showers in Tucson. In Sierra Vista, there will be chances for snow starting on Wednesday and lows will be in the low 30s and 20s the rest of the week.

Cochise County Forecast Jan 4

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

