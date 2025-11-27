Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A warm Thanksgiving day

Mostly cloudy and warm through Friday. Cooler air arrives over the weekend and into early next week
We can be thankful for nice Thanksgiving weather and the nice conditions will continue into the weekend
Nice weather continues for Thanksgiving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see mostly cloudy skies on this Thanksgiving day, but highs will still warm to well above average.

Not much change Friday, but a little cooler over the weekend into early next week. Rain chances have diminished.

Dry conditions through Sunday before a weather system moves to the northeast resulting in a slight chance of showers Sunday night and Monday, mainly east of Tucson.

Dry weather returns next Tuesday into Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

