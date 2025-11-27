A warm Thanksgiving day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see mostly cloudy skies on this Thanksgiving day, but highs will still warm to well above average.

Not much change Friday, but a little cooler over the weekend into early next week. Rain chances have diminished.

Dry conditions through Sunday before a weather system moves to the northeast resulting in a slight chance of showers Sunday night and Monday, mainly east of Tucson.

Dry weather returns next Tuesday into Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

