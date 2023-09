TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the first official day of fall rolls in, we're seeing temperatures remain a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Highs for Tucson will stay in the mid to high 90s throughout the weekend and start of next week.

Sierra Vista will remain in the low 90s and high 80s for the rest of the week. Lows across southern Arizona will be in the 60s.

Cochise County Saturday Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS