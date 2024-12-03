A warm start to December

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — December is off to a warm start and it looks like this trend will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Dry conditions will continue with only a slight chance of showers over the White Mountains from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

This nice weather trend will last through the weekend, but slightly cooler temperatures are on the way for early next week.

Enjoy this nice start to December!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

