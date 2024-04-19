A warm, gusty end to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will bring the week to a close with more warm temperatures along with some occasional gusty wind.

Highs will continue to climb into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60° all through the weekend.

This trend will carry into the beginning of the week, but stronger wind will return for Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Wednesday, slightly cooler temperatures return with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Dry weather is here to stay for the next several days.

Cochise County Forecast

