A warm finish to the week, but cooler air is on the way

Warm weather brings the week to a close with much cooler air on the way for next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will keep our high temperatures way above seasonal averages as we bring the week to a close.

Highs will climb into the low to mid-80s Friday afternoon before cooler air arrives for the weekend.

Saturday, some gusty wind will usher cooler air across southern Arizona and we'll see our high temperatures dropping closer to 70° for Sunday.

By the middle of next week, another blast of cooler air will arrive and drop our highs into the low to mid-60s by Tuesday.

There will be a slight chance of a few showers and some light mountain snow from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Our weather will be feeling a bit more like winter in the not too distant future!

Cochise County Forecast

