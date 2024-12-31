A warm finish to 2024 followed by a warm start to 2025

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More warm weather is on the way and will make for an unseasonably warm finish to the year which will lead us into a warm start for 2025.

High temperatures will climb through the 70s and back up to 80° by Friday.

Overnight lows will stay in the low to mid-40s to start the new year.

This weekend, gusty wind returns as some cooler air moves in and drops our high temperatures into the upper 60s to start next week.

Even with cooler air on the way, we still don't see any significant chance of rain or mountain snow.

It appears the new year will bring some more dry weather to start.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

