A warm finish to 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fantastic weekend weather is on the way for those who want to spend some time outside during this final weekend of 2024.

By Sunday, high temperatures will climb to 80° and will cool only a few degrees to start next week.

We will usher 2025 into southern Arizona with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Some rain and mountain snow would be nice, but our weather pattern is just not going to allow for that to happen for the next several days.

For now, we can take advantage of the warm weather to get outside to enjoy a great weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

