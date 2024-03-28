Watch Now
A warm end to the week with another cold front on the way

Easter Sunday will bring another strong cold front to southeastern Arizona
Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 20:23:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm weather returns to southern Arizona for the end of the week, but a strong cold front is on the way for Easter Sunday.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s through Saturday and this will be another case of the warm before the storm.

A strong cold front will arrive Easter Sunday and bring more gusty wind, rain, mountain snow and chilly air.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 60s to finish the weekend and head into next week with warmer weather returning by the middle of the week.

Hang on for another wild weather ride!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

