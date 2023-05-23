Watch Now
A warm, dry weather pattern returns to southern Arizona

Rain chances dwindle this week
Posted at 6:09 PM, May 22, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warm, dry weather pattern has returned to southern Arizona and will stay with us for the next several days.

Highs will climb into the mid-90s and overnight lows will drop into the 60s going into the end of the week and Memorial Day weekend.

Dry conditions will stay with us as most moisture stays well north of our area.

For now, keep the sunscreen handy and be sure to drink extra water.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

