A warm, dry finish to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will continue to experience warm, dry weather to finish the week.

Highs will stay close to 90° with overnight lows in the 50s, but some windy conditions are on the horizon.

A storm system will pass to our north through the weekend and will create some stronger wind for Sunday.

Some wind gusts could reach 45 mph east of Tucson and will combine with low humidity to produce high wildfire danger.

The storm system will bring strong wind and slightly cooler temperatures, but will not bring any rain to southern Arizona.

May stays dry, for now.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

