A warm and dry week ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and warmer today, with highs climbing 3-7° above normal.

Tucson will flirt with 90° today and especially Tuesday.

Dry conditions and high clouds at times will prevail through the end of the week.

Highs warm to several degrees above normal, except across eastern areas on Wednesday into

Thursday when cooler air pushes in from the east. Plus, breezy east winds Wednesday in locations exposed to easterly winds.

Meteorologist April Madison

