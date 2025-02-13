A variety of weather through Valentine's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An active weather pattern will remain with us through the start of the weekend as a series of weather disturbances move across southern Arizona.

Slightly warmer air arrives ahead of another weather system that arrives for Valentine's Day.

This system will bring more gusty wind and a slight chance of showers with snow levels dropping down to 6,000' by Friday evening.

The biggest issue will be a lack of moisture, so we are not expecting any significant rain or snow.

After a cool start to the weekend with highs in the 60s, warmer weather returns and we'll see highs in the 70s to start next week.

We have to keep hoping for some rain and mountain snow!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

