A typical Monsoon pattern returns through Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The last advisory from the National Hurricane Center has confirmed Lorena, now a remnant low off the California Baja Peninsula, has decayed and will move further west, keeping additional moisture over Sonora Mexico.

That said, we still have enough moisture, aided by Lorena, to bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area, with better chances tonight and Saturday and closest to the International border.

The main threat from these storms will be areas of locally heavy rain producing isolated flash flooding.

Below normal high temperatures through Saturday. Drier conditions return starting Sunday with a return to near to slightly above normal temperatures next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

