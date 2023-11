TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As a new week begins, we'll see a slight warm-up across Southern Arizona.

Highs will rise back into the low-70s in the Tucson area and the mid-60s across much of Cochise County through Wednesday.

The second half of our week, a pattern change brings cooler air and better chances for showers, with snow possible for our mountain areas.

Cochise County forecast

Cochise County forecast 11.26.23

