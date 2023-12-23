Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A stormy start to Christmas weekend

Rain and snow moves east in time for Christmas but chilly air stays behind
Posted at 6:50 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 20:50:14-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our strong winter storm continues to move east and will leave behind some chilly air for Christmas.

Rain and mountain snow will continue into Saturday before skies clear.

High temperatures will remain in the lower 60s through the weekend and for Christmas Day.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s Christmas morning and stay in the upper 30s through the middle of the week.

Drier, warmer weather arrives next week with high temperatures returning to the upper 60s by Wednesday.

Merry Christmas and stay safe!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018