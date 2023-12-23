A stormy start to Christmas weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our strong winter storm continues to move east and will leave behind some chilly air for Christmas.

Rain and mountain snow will continue into Saturday before skies clear.

High temperatures will remain in the lower 60s through the weekend and for Christmas Day.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s Christmas morning and stay in the upper 30s through the middle of the week.

Drier, warmer weather arrives next week with high temperatures returning to the upper 60s by Wednesday.

Merry Christmas and stay safe!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

