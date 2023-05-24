Watch Now
A steady weather pattern settles over southern Arizona

We'll be staying dry through Memorial Day
Posted at 6:47 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 21:47:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong southwesterly flow will remain over southern Arizona for the next several days that will keep us warm and dry through Memorial Day weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the mid-90s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s.

As we look through the weekend and into next week, no significant chance of rain is in the forecast.

We'll see lots of sunshine, so be sure to protect yourself from all those UV rays!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

