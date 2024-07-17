Watch Now
A steady dose of monsoon thunderstorms continues through the week

Some more gusty outflow wind and heavy rain is possible through the weekend
Posted at 5:36 PM, Jul 16, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active through the end of the week and all the way into the weekend as a typical July weather pattern settles in over southern Arizona.

An ample amount of moisture will help fuel thunderstorms with some days being busier than others.

Wednesday looks to be less active before a better chance of widespread thunderstorm activity arrives for the end of the week.

High temperatures will remain hot with highs staying in the 105° range all the way into the weekend.

Monsoon continues!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

