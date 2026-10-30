A spooky, stormy Halloween weekend ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is in for another round of unsettled weather today, Friday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this morning before activity becomes more widespread this afternoon and evening. Tucson’s high temperature will be just a couple of degrees below average. Some storms could produce strong wind gusts and small hail, while locally heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flash flooding, especially north and northeast of Tucson. Rainfall totals today will generally range from a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch, with isolated areas potentially receiving 1 to 2 inches.

Tomorrow, Halloween, should bring a brief break in the wet weather, with only a 10-20% chance of a passing shower. However, another stronger storm system will move into the region Saturday night and bring widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms Sunday into Monday. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday for most of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee counties. Some areas could receive 1 to 2 inches or more of rain, increasing the risk of flash flooding, especially in areas prone to runoff. Residents should use caution around washes and low-water crossings, as water levels could rise quickly. Rain chances should taper off Monday morning, with drier weather expected Tuesday through Thursday.

COCHISE COUNTY FORECAST

Cochise County forecast

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