A slight warming trend returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern will shift to a slightly warmer one as we get closer to the weekend.

High temperatures will climb back to the lower 70s to finish the week and start the weekend.

Some cold nights will continue but lows will climb back into the lower 40s by the end of the week.

Dry weather will stay with us through the weekend but there is a chance of rain and mountain snow returning early next week.

A little more moisture would be a nice way to start the new year!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

