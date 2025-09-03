A slight uptick in moisture today, but a better uptick by Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly to mostly cloudy today, with a slight uptick in storm coverage.

The most active areas will likely stay south and west, but a little better chance for storms across eastern Pima county.

Heavy rain with a threat of flash flooding will be the main hazard with any thunderstorm, especially through Santa Cruz and Pima counties.

Moisture from Hurricane Lorena is looking more promising to end the week. Increasing moisture Thursday through Saturday will bring daily chances for showers and thunderstorms as well as cooler temperatures.

Dry conditions arrive next week as well as a return to near normal temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

