A slight chance of thunderstorms returns to southeastern Arizona

Record heat possible by the end of the week
Posted at 5:35 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 20:35:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak weather disturbance will move across southern Arizona and bring back a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday.

Most thunderstorms won't produce much rain but they will be capable of producing some gusty outflow wind.

Drier conditions return for the end of the week and temperatures will climb again.

By Friday, we could be seeing temperatures pushing 100° and a few record highs could be broken.

Fall temperatures will have to wait a while longer to really take hold throughout southern Arizona.

Cuyler Diggs

