A slight chance of thunderstorms returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak low pressure system will move across southeastern Arizona and bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday.
We don't expect any significant accumulation, but a few thunderstorms will produce some brief moderate rain and gusty outflow wind.
High pressure returns as we head into the weekend and will allow temperatures to climb close to 100° in the lower elevations.
In Tucson, we'll come close to seeing our first 100° day of the year with a high of 99°.
Enjoy the clouds and chance of thunderstorms before the heat arrives this weekend!
Cuyler Diggs
Cochise County Forecast
