A slight chance of thunderstorms returns

A weak low pressure system will bring another chance of thunderstorms before heat arrives this weekend
Posted at 6:48 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 21:48:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak low pressure system will move across southeastern Arizona and bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday.

We don't expect any significant accumulation, but a few thunderstorms will produce some brief moderate rain and gusty outflow wind.

High pressure returns as we head into the weekend and will allow temperatures to climb close to 100° in the lower elevations.

In Tucson, we'll come close to seeing our first 100° day of the year with a high of 99°.

Enjoy the clouds and chance of thunderstorms before the heat arrives this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

