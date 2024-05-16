A slight chance of thunderstorms returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak low pressure system will move across southeastern Arizona and bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday.

We don't expect any significant accumulation, but a few thunderstorms will produce some brief moderate rain and gusty outflow wind.

High pressure returns as we head into the weekend and will allow temperatures to climb close to 100° in the lower elevations.

In Tucson, we'll come close to seeing our first 100° day of the year with a high of 99°.

Enjoy the clouds and chance of thunderstorms before the heat arrives this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

