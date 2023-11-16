Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A slight chance of showers to end the week

Staying warm through the end of the week
Posted at 5:57 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 19:57:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system continues to spin off the coast of California and will bring lots of clouds but little rain to finish the week.

A slight chance of showers will stay with us through Saturday, but little accumulation is anticipated.

Temperatures will remain quite nice and hover close to 80° through the end of the week.

Early next week, sunshine returns with highs in the low to mid-70s along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, the weather looks really nice!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018