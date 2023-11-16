A slight chance of showers to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system continues to spin off the coast of California and will bring lots of clouds but little rain to finish the week.

A slight chance of showers will stay with us through Saturday, but little accumulation is anticipated.

Temperatures will remain quite nice and hover close to 80° through the end of the week.

Early next week, sunshine returns with highs in the low to mid-70s along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, the weather looks really nice!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

