A series of winter weather arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start the day, with showers becoming light to moderate this morning, then increasing in coverage and intensity through the afternoon and evening.

Another colder system will bring scattered showers again Thursday afternoon and night.

Snow levels will drop to 7,000' today, and as low as 5,000' by late Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 11 AM today through 11 PM Thursday. Total storm snow accumulations today through Thursday will be 8 to 12 inches above 8000 feet with locally higher amounts at the mountain peaks. Elevations between 6000 and 8000 feet will see 2 to 8 inches of snow.

This second system will also usher in unseasonably cool temperatures to the area, with freezing morning low temperatures possible across the Tucson Metro Area Friday and Saturday mornings.

Meteorologist April Madison

