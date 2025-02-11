A series of weather changes are coming to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A series of weather systems will keep our weather interesting through the end of the week.

Gusty wind and low humidity will combine to create critical wildfire conditions for portions of Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties Tuesday afternoon.

Cooler air arrives Wednesday with highs falling back into the lower 60s and overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s.

By Valentine's Day, more gusty wind is expected as another system passes across the region with highs close to 70°.

A few showers and some snow above 6,000' will be possible, but only light accumulation is anticipated.

Lots of weather changes heading our way!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

