Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A series of weather changes are coming to southern Arizona

A series of weather systems will bring gusty wind, high wildfire danger, cooler air and a few showers through the end of the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A series of weather systems will keep our weather interesting through the end of the week.

Gusty wind and low humidity will combine to create critical wildfire conditions for portions of Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties Tuesday afternoon.

Cooler air arrives Wednesday with highs falling back into the lower 60s and overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s.

By Valentine's Day, more gusty wind is expected as another system passes across the region with highs close to 70°.

A few showers and some snow above 6,000' will be possible, but only light accumulation is anticipated.

Lots of weather changes heading our way!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network