A relatively cooler end to May

Warmer air returns this weekend
Posted at 6:41 PM, May 30, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive as we bring May to a close and open the door to June.

Highs will only climb into the upper 80s to near 90° which is quite unusual for us at this time of the year.

In Tucson, we'll likely see the coolest end to May since 2005 and the coolest start to June since 1991.

The cooling trend won't last long as warmer air returns by the weekend.

Enjoy the break on the electric bill while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

