Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A relatively cool start to the month of June

Getting warmer for the weekend
Posted at 7:54 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 22:54:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will likely see the coolest start to June, in Tucson, since 1991.

High temperatures will only climb into the upper 80s to finish the week and give us a rare start to what is typically our hottest month of the year.

Dry weather will also continue with the exception of a few thunderstorms that will be possible over the White Mountains.

Warmer temperatures will arrive for the weekend, but a slight cool down will return early next week.

Enjoy the cooler than average start to June!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018