A relatively cool start to the month of June

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will likely see the coolest start to June, in Tucson, since 1991.

High temperatures will only climb into the upper 80s to finish the week and give us a rare start to what is typically our hottest month of the year.

Dry weather will also continue with the exception of a few thunderstorms that will be possible over the White Mountains.

Warmer temperatures will arrive for the weekend, but a slight cool down will return early next week.

Enjoy the cooler than average start to June!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

