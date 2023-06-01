A relatively cool start to the month of June

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will likely see the coolest start to June, in Tucson, since 1991.
High temperatures will only climb into the upper 80s to finish the week and give us a rare start to what is typically our hottest month of the year.
Dry weather will also continue with the exception of a few thunderstorms that will be possible over the White Mountains.
Warmer temperatures will arrive for the weekend, but a slight cool down will return early next week.
Enjoy the cooler than average start to June!
Cuyler Diggs
Cochise County Forecast
