A Rainy Easter ahead for Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm springlike temperatures continue into the weekend before a system moving in from California brings colder temperatures and precipitation into early next week.

Lows on Saturday in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs are expected in the upper 70s to low 80s across the region.

The weather system will begin moving into southern Arizona late Saturday with the widespread rain and mountain snow impacting the region throughout Easter Sunday and into Monday and Tuesday.

A wind advisory is in effect until Saturday night. Gusty wind conditions may persist into Sunday with gusts around 30 mph.

High and low temperatures will drop with the weather system and remain that way until midweek next week when 70s return to the forecast.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

