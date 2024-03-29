Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A Rainy Easter ahead for Tucson

Easter weekend across Southern Arizona begins rather windy with a wind advisory in effect until Saturday night. Rain chances return on Easter as a system moves through the region.
Posted at 4:00 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 19:00:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm springlike temperatures continue into the weekend before a system moving in from California brings colder temperatures and precipitation into early next week.

Lows on Saturday in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs are expected in the upper 70s to low 80s across the region.

The weather system will begin moving into southern Arizona late Saturday with the widespread rain and mountain snow impacting the region throughout Easter Sunday and into Monday and Tuesday.

A wind advisory is in effect until Saturday night. Gusty wind conditions may persist into Sunday with gusts around 30 mph.

High and low temperatures will drop with the weather system and remain that way until midweek next week when 70s return to the forecast.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018