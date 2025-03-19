Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A quiet and warmer weather pattern returns

Highs gradually soaring through early next week
Near-record heat on the way
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and slightly warmer today, with less wind.

A more significant warming trend sets in tomorrow and continues through early next week.

This will result in afternoon temperatures across Southeast Arizona 15 to 20 degrees above normal, with the 
Tucson Metro Area nearing record high readings next Tuesday.

Those enjoying outdoor activities over the next week may want to stay hydrated and take proper precautions in
the heat. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network