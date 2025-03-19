A quiet and warmer weather pattern returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and slightly warmer today, with less wind.

A more significant warming trend sets in tomorrow and continues through early next week.

This will result in afternoon temperatures across Southeast Arizona 15 to 20 degrees above normal, with the

Tucson Metro Area nearing record high readings next Tuesday.

Those enjoying outdoor activities over the next week may want to stay hydrated and take proper precautions in

the heat.

Meteorologist April Madison

