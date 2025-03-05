Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A progressive weather pattern continues

Much warmer today, then another drop in temps along with gusty winds, rain and mountain snow on the way
Wind, cooler air, rain and mountain snow on the way
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll be between systems again today, with highs warming 6-14° compared to yesterday, under increasing clouds.

The next weather system will move across the area Thursday and Friday bringing breezy to windy southwest
winds, a small area of elevated fire weather conditions, cooler temperatures, and better precipitation chances,
especially on Friday.

The upcoming weekend looks dry with warmer temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network