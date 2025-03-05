A progressive weather pattern continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll be between systems again today, with highs warming 6-14° compared to yesterday, under increasing clouds.

The next weather system will move across the area Thursday and Friday bringing breezy to windy southwest

winds, a small area of elevated fire weather conditions, cooler temperatures, and better precipitation chances,

especially on Friday.

The upcoming weekend looks dry with warmer temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

