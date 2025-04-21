Watch Now
A nice, quiet weather pattern returns to southern Arizona

Nice weather will stay with us through the end of the week with warm days and cool nights
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gorgeous spring weather has returned to southern Arizona and will stay with us through the end of the week.

We can expect high temperatures to remain close to 90° with overnight lows dipping into the mid-50s.

The best part will be less wind with the exception of some afternoon breezes and a little strong wind by the end of the week as a system passes to our north.

This weekend, temperatures will cool slightly and some breezy conditions will continue.

Take advantage of the nice weather over the next few days and get outside!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

