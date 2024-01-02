Watch Now
A new year brings a busy weather pattern

Colder temperatures, rain and even some snow return to southeastern Arizona to start the year
Posted at 6:39 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 20:39:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The new year brings a busy weather pattern to southern Arizona and we could even be talking about some snow in the near future.

A series of storm systems will bring a chance of rain, colder air and even some snow.

In Tucson, the stronger storm system arrives Sunday and will likely produce a little snow from Sunday evening into Monday morning.

It's still too early to tell how much rain or snow to expect, but we should be prepared for some big swings in the weather over the next 7 to 10 days.

Quite the start to 2024!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

