A much cooler week ahead with valley rain and mountain snow chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Becoming partly cloudy and warming to the low 70s in Tucson.

We could see a few light showers today and tonight, with stronger storm chances by the middle of the week.

This storm system will bring cooler temperatures, chances for precipitation including snowfall above 7000 feet in the Sky Islands, and breezy conditions on Tuesday.

High temperatures will run 2 to 6 degrees below normal through Tuesday, then fall 10 to 13 degrees below normal by the middle of the work week.

The first widespread freeze is expected Friday for the valleys to the south and east of Tucson.

Meteorologist April Madison

