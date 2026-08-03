TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to start the day, and hot. An EXTREME HEAT WARNING remains in effect until 8 PM tonight.

We'll see increasing storm chances late this afternoon and evening, along with blowing dust concerns.

A BLOWING DUST ADVISORY is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM, and a FLOOD WATCH from 2 PM to 10 PM.

A more active monsoon pattern continues Tuesday onward. High temperatures will be 4-7 degrees above normal today, with gradual modest cooling thereafter.

Meteorologist April Madison

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