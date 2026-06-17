A more active Monsoon day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then moisture will begin to increase by the afternoon.

This will bring a 30-40% chance for thunderstorms, mainly from Tucson south and east.

Strong winds, blowing dust, and slow-moving storms are possible.

Some residual thunderstorm chances continue along the White Mountains Thursday then dry conditions Friday through the weekend.

Otherwise, breezy afternoons with temperatures near normal through the weekend, then warming above normal next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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