A low-grade monsoon pattern, and an extreme heat watch on the way

Isolated thunderstorms will be mainly confined to areas south and east today, with rising temperatures through the work week
Rising temps with minimal storm chances
Low grade monsoon with extreme heat on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be mainly confined to areas south and east of Tucson today and tonight.

Highs will begin warming over the next several days, but slightly better storm chances return Tuesday.

The big story for Southeast Arizona will be the extreme heat returning the second half of the week.

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect Wednesday morning through Friday evening.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Monday weather

