A low-grade monsoon pattern, and an extreme heat watch on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be mainly confined to areas south and east of Tucson today and tonight.

Highs will begin warming over the next several days, but slightly better storm chances return Tuesday.

The big story for Southeast Arizona will be the extreme heat returning the second half of the week.

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect Wednesday morning through Friday evening.

Meteorologist April Madison

